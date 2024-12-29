Lexington restaurants prepare for a big turnout on New Year's Eve

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 2024 is coming to a close, and Lexington restaurants and bars are preparing for hundreds of people to celebrate the end of the year.

"We're expecting a good turnout. We’re expecting a few hundred people for sure," said Chef Campbell, the head chef at Horse and Jockey.

This year is fascinating, as Lexington is celebrating its 250th anniversary.

"Hoping to get a lot of new people coming in, new experiences that they haven’t tried before. And kind of get to see the city and how everything is outside," said Chandler Bostick, who is a manager at Nic and Norman's Downtown.

He adds that, like many other bars in the area, they are working hard to stand out by offering special New Year's Eve food and drink options.

"It helps give people other options and shows our versatility, being able to cook different things. It appeals to everyone," said Bostick.

Last year, they had such high demand for their specials that they ran out.

Campbell can relate. He says predicting how much product a restaurant might sell during such a busy night can be challenging.

"That's the hardest part about running a restaurant—trying to foresee what people are going to eat and drink when you really have no idea," he said.

Bostick is ensuring they won't have the same issue this year.

"However, we do have enough. Whoever wants it can have it," said Bostick.

Both establishments understand the importance of a prosperous New Year's Eve night, as it helps set them up for a strong start in 2025.

"You have to have a good turn, not only for your business but to keep your customer base happy," said Chef Campbell. It’s an important day for both the city and local restaurants to end 2024 on a sweet note.

If you plan to visit Lexington to ring in the New Year, check with restaurants for availability.