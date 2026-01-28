Lexington restaurants step up to the plate to feed those in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — During one of Lexington's most challenging times, local restaurants are stepping up to help their neighbors in need following a winter storm that left many without shelter or food.

Rock Daniels, owner of Grounded All Day Cafe, has partnered with the Catholic Action Center to organize food donations and fundraising efforts. His restaurant dropped off 45 meals on Wednesday and has reached out to other local restaurants to prepare easily distributable items.

"Bringing people into our cafe to help make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. You know something that can be easily handed out to people. And to acquire individually wrapped items such as potato chips and peanuts and bottles of water and bottles of juice," Daniels said.

After posting a call for help on Facebook on Monday, Daniels has seen an overwhelming response from the restaurant community. A dozen Lexington establishments, including Goodfellas Pizza, Pasta Garage, and LXBBQ, have offered food donations. The Catholic Action Center has raised $39,000 so far. That total is expected to grow, and hopefully reach their total of $100,000.

The need is urgent. CAC housed 190 people in motels on Wednesday night alone, beyond their regular capacity at the center's facility.

"But over the course of this nine day period, they're gonna spend upward of $100,000 just in hotel rooms," Daniels said.

For Daniels, this community response reflects Lexington's unique character and the restaurant industry's commitment to hospitality.

"You know, we are Lexington, you know. We are a community that I always tell people, 'We're the largest town in America. Cause you know we got 330,000 people, but everywhere you go, it's like living in a small town. So I knew that all of these local people that I knew for years and years would step up to the plate," Daniels said.

The crisis has revealed heartbreaking situations that show the true need in the city.

"We all just need to see how we can give back. In the restaurant industry, we are all about hospitality. We're all about helping others, making them feel warm and welcome. We also have to know this goes down to people in the lowest of lows social economically," Daniels said. "We found this last week. We had four people in their 80s living in their cars. One of which was sleeping in a car with two dogs. We have to think that's somebody's grandmother. That could be my- my mother turns 80 this year. That's someone elderly we got to take care of."

Those interested in donating money can do so online or drop off food at the center's location: 1055 Industry Rd. in Lexington.