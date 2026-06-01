Lexington Salvation Army kicks off Lemon-Aid Days campaign at Gatton Park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The annual campaign benefits homeless kids and empowers young people to make a positive difference in their community.

The Lexington Salvation Army hosted the kickoff event for its Lemon-Aid Days campaign at Gatton Park.

The campaign, which has been going strong for more than 2 decades, raises money through lemonade sales to support families staying at the Salvation Army. The event benefits homeless kids while empowering young people to make a positive difference in their community.

Organizers say every little bit helps the greater good.

"Know that anything you do makes an impact. So whether it's a friendly face or a donation or coming out to the center to see what we actually do outside of Christmas. It all matters," Corbitt Polk, Salvation Army development manager, said.

Anyone who wants to get involved this summer can request a lemonade stand packet from the Salvation Army.