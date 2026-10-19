Lexington seeks donor for downtown Christmas tree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington is searching for the perfect Christmas tree to serve as the centerpiece of the city’s holiday decorations at Triangle Park this year.

Lexington Parks & Recreation is seeking donations of a Blue Spruce or Norway Spruce tree that stands between 30 and 40 feet tall and has enough space around it for crews and equipment to safely access and remove it.

Each year, the city’s Christmas tree is donated by a homeowner or business owner. Mayor Linda Gorton said donating a tree that is already scheduled for removal can give it a new purpose during the holiday season.

“While we are generally in the business of planting and maintaining trees throughout our beautiful city, we also understand that sometimes tree growth can present challenges that may necessitate a tree’s removal,” Gorton said. “Donating a tree that is already slated for removal is a great way to bring smiles and joy to the faces of many during the holiday season.”

Once a tree is selected, Parks & Recreation crews will remove the tree and grind the remaining stump at no cost to the property owner.

The department’s maintenance team is responsible for transporting, setting up, lighting and decorating the tree in Triangle Park. Crews also light and maintain 53 trees along Main Street during the holiday season.

“Our maintenance team members are incredible and contribute so much to the holiday joy throughout downtown Lexington,” Parks & Recreation Director Monica Conrad said. “In addition to all the work they put in decorating the tree at Triangle Park, they also light and maintain 53 trees along Main Street.”

Residents and business owners interested in donating a tree can contact Victoria Hamm at vhamm@lexingtonky.gov or call (859) 288-2937 for more information about the selection process.



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