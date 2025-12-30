Lexington sees 4th straight year of declining gun violence among youth, ONE Lexington reports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington recorded its lowest number of homicides in a decade and fewest gunshot victims since 2010 in 2025, marking the fourth consecutive year of declining gun violence in the city, according to ONE Lexington.

Data released by ONE Lexington showed that the city has reduced community violence by 60% since 2021.

Through December 29, 2025, Lexington recorded 19 gun-related homicides out of 20 total homicides. That's 10 fewer than the four-year average of 29 gun-related homicides, ONE Lexington detailed. The city also saw 50 shootings in 2025, compared to the four-year average of 101 shootings — a reduction of 51 incidents.

Youth and young adults between ages 10 and 29 experienced significant decreases in gun violence. This age group saw 10 homicides in 2025, five fewer than the four-year average of 15. Shootings among this demographic dropped to 32 incidents, down 37 from the four-year average of 69.

"As the city of Lexington continues to grow (its population increased by 10% from 2010 to 2020), we face incredible advancements and larger challenges," Devine Carama, Director of ONE Lexington, said.

Carama emphasized the community-focused approach to addressing violence.

"ONE Lexington isn't just the name of an initiative in the mayor's office; it's a phrase that reflects our way of addressing important issues," Carama said. "Together, we are all ONE Lexington. Public safety, courts, faith communities, the business sector, nonprofit organizations, the school system, survivors, and more — all working together to make Lexington a safer place."

ONE Lexington leverages government resources and community partnerships to address gun violence. The program focuses specifically on youth and young adults, the demographic most affected by community violence.

"If it takes a village to raise a child, it also takes a village to lose one, so it will take all of us working together to make Lexington the best city it can be," Carama said. "My continued prayers and thoughts are with all of those who have been directly affected by gun violence."

