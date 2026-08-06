Lexington sees major drop in gun violence as ONE Lexington expands prevention efforts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — New data released in the July 2026 report from ONE Lexington shows that Lexington has experienced a significant reductions in gun violence compared to recent years, including reaching 175 consecutive days without a homicide while expanding youth outreach, community engagement and violence prevention initiatives.

According to the report, Lexington recorded two gun-related homicides through the first seven months of 2026, compared to 12 during the same period in 2025 and a four-year average of 13.

Among young people ages 10 to 29, the city reported one gun-related homicide compared to nine during the same period last year. Nonfatal shootings also remained below historical averages, with 28 citywide and 16 involving youth and young adults.

The report highlights a milestone of 175 consecutive days without a homicide in Lexington. ONE Lexington said the achievement is not something to celebrate, but rather a sign of hope and a reminder that continued vigilance is necessary.

The organization noted that lives were still lost to gun suicides and accidental shootings during that period.

ONE Lexington credits its "All Hearts on Deck" approach, which brings together public safety agencies, faith leaders, nonprofits, schools, survivors, businesses and community members to address violence.

The organization reported that Lexington has seen a 60% reduction in overall gun violence during the past four years, exceeding the national post-pandemic decline of roughly 35%.

The report says representatives from Wilmington, Delaware; Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Cincinnati met with the ONE Lexington team to learn more about Lexington's violence prevention strategies and community violence intervention model.

The organization also announced it awarded $200,000 in grants through its N.O.C.A.P. program and Gun Violence Prevention Grant initiative in partnership with the Community Action Council. ONE Lexington said the funding is intended to strengthen local nonprofits and grassroots organizations working to prevent violence.