Lexington small businesses gear up for Saturday shopping rush

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Holiday shopping continues this weekend with Small Business Saturday, and local retailers in Lexington are preparing for what could be a significant sales day.

"There's a buying energy among folks," said Bill Farmer, who runs Farmer's Jewelry with his family.

The post-Thanksgiving shopping momentum creates a unique atmosphere for both customers and business owners.

"It's like a synergy," said Peggy, who owns Peggy's Gifts and Accessories. "People enjoy the busyness."

The weekend brings a noticeable increase in foot traffic for these establishments.

"Local people do shop local," Peggy said. "I mean, we do have so many great customers that are very loyal."

While increased business helps keep operations running, but the personal connections these both Farmer and Peggy build with customers create something more meaningful.

"The implicit trust of local people doing (business) for local people, that makes you go back and see them," Farmer said.

These shop owners have spent decades perfecting their approach to customer service, focusing on personalized experiences rather than mass retail tactics.

"That's kind of the neat thing is you're not educating, you're just helping them gain a taste, a perspective and take something home that's different," Farmer said. "That's the beauty of neighborhood shopping."

The economic impact extends beyond individual sales, supporting the broader community ecosystem.

"It's important because the money goes back into the community." Peggy said, "We have a lot of local artists that we support."

As shoppers begin their holiday purchasing this Saturday, business owners encourage considering where to spend those dollars.

"Every season is special, but this one is more special," Farmer said.

