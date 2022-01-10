Lexington snow crews focus on icy areas overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Heavy rainfall over the weekend and overnight temperatures below freezing has led to refrozen roadways in some areas.

City snow crews applied salt to the wet pavement Sunday evening in order to prevent black ice and flash freezing. Many roadways dried overnight and salt is being applied to icy spots.

Motorists are advised to drive slowly during the morning commute, especially on bridges, overpasses and ramps.

Lexington Police Dept. has resumed the reporting of non-injury collisions in Fayette County. If you were involved in a collision that occurred prior to noon Friday, you should file a civilian collision report online.

The LFUCG Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention cold weather plan remains in effect through the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 12.

