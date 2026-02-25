Lexington Sporting Club signs top-ranked high schooler to Super League academy contract

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Sporting Club has signed McKenzie Hawkins to a Gainbridge Super League academy contract, pending league and federation approval, the club announced.

The agreement allows Hawkins to train and compete with the women's first team and be available for Gainbridge Super League matchday rosters while maintaining her NCAA eligibility, according to officials.

Hawkins, officials described, is a central defender who has competed at a high level in ECNL competition. Known for her composure on the ball and positional awareness, she has developed into a reliable two-way player capable of contributing both defensively and in possession.

According to PrepSoccer.com, Hawkins is ranked the No. 1 high school girls soccer player in Washington for the Class of 2028.

Hawkins' passion for the sport began at a young age alongside her brother, with their love for soccer growing after watching the 2014 FIFA World Cup, a news release from officials read. She has gained international playing experience through time in Spain and Portugal, where she trained and competed in professional youth environments.

In addition to her development on the field, Hawkins places a strong emphasis on academics and plans to continue her soccer career at the collegiate level and beyond, officials noted.