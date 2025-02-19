Lexington Streets and Roads provides update, urge driver caution as temperatures drop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Streets and Roads provided an update on operations amid winter weather and urged drivers to use caution as temperatures drop overnight in a release on Wednesday.

The release states that although it has stopped snowing and main roads are clear, drivers should remain cautious as frigid temperatures stick around. Even clear roads may have slick spots, especially on bridges and overpasses, and with temperatures dropping, roads may refreeze overnight.

You can find the city's snow removal plan, complete with street and sidewalk rankings, here. You can also click here to get the latest on snow removal, closings, delays, and more.

Information on accidents, lane blockages, road closures, and snow and ice trouble spots can be found on the city's Traffic Management X account, Lexwrecks. Traffic cameras can also beviewed here.

According to the release, since 5 a.m. on Thursday, the Lexington Police Department responded to 37 non-injury crashes, 22 calls for motorist assistance, and 10 traffic hazards.

Waste Management trucks are expected to finish all routes by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. However, if your cart has not been collected by 5 p.m., you are asked to report your missed collection online or by calling 311. Missed carts should be left by the curb until emptied.

The Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention Emergency Weather Plan will remain in effect through Saturday due to cold temperatures.