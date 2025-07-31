Lexington students grow passion for agriculture through summer program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — While many students spent their summer at lakes or out in the sun, a group of middle and high school students in Lexington learned valuable agricultural skills that have blossomed into a new passion that they showed off Wednesday evening.

Six students participated in a summer program through Bluegrass Urban Farm Friends (BUFF+2), an agriculture group first started by Seedleaf and FoodChain. The program offers middle and high school students a paid internship to learn about urban agriculture.

"I've learned how to garden, like specifically garden, cause I never knew how to garden nor grow a plant properly," said Javan White, a 10th grader in the program.

After completing their internships, the students had an opportunity to continue developing their skills at Two Suns Farm, where owner Sharon Stone provided each student with a small growing plot.

"CFA, Community Farm Alliance, asked me if I would host a group of six students in my grow space and I said yes. So each one of them has a small plot maybe 2x6," said Stone.

The students sold herbs, vegetables, and flowers they grew themselves at the Lexington Farmers Market on Wednesday night.

"Now I've got like a garden in my backyard and it's really cool. I've learned how to deal with the weeds some, not really, the weeds they just- they're always there," said Soren Burns, an 8th grader participating in the program.

From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the students spend time in their soil sanctuary, learning all the ins and outs of agriculture.

They now understand how long it takes for each item to grow, what kind of love and care they need, and the challenges they face along the way.

"Find a program you know near you if there is and join it. Help them out and help them help you out because of programs like this I would never learn how to actually garden properly," said White.

Stone believes gardening is accessible to everyone with the right guidance.

"You can put a seed into the ground, water it, give it a little bit of sunlight and I believe everybody can do it," said Stone. "Putting a little bit of knowledge in a young person's brain and see what they can do with it, and prosper and just flourish."

