Lexington students organize a community cleanup at Gainesway Park to bring positive attention to area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Students in Lexington are working to bring positive attention to the Tates Creek area by hosting a community cleanup at Gainesway Park today.

The Tates Creek Green Team and Gainesway Leadership Team organized the event. They partnered with CivicLex and Lexington Parks and Recreation to pick up trash.

Volunteers started cleaning at 10 this morning and celebrated their hard work with a cookout this afternoon. The students want to show the good things happening in their neighborhood.

Tates Creek Middle School agriculture teacher Eli Parham has led this cleanup for years. He hopes to get even more neighbors involved in the future.

"My biggest goal is by kids for kids. This was led by the students, student initiative, plan. All I do is advocate for those students, make those community connections and bring those people together to make it happen for them," Parham said.

The event is part of a larger project to improve public spaces in the area. Organizers hope to continue expanding the cleanup to include the entire neighborhood.