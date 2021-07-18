Lexington sugar flower artist makes debut on Food Network

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A woman from Lexington has made her debut on the Food Network.

She is not a contestant on the show, but she is an expert judge representing Kentucky on "Buddy vs. Duff."

Alex Narramore is originally from eastern Kentucky, but calls Lexington home. She is a sugar flower and cake artist.

"You make a perfect beautiful base of a cake. You know you stack all of your tiers and you do all of your stuff, and then you take your flowers and you make an arrangement," Narramore said of her work.

She decided to study art but has always had an eye for the beauty of flowers.

"My childhood home had a rose garden and that's why I love roses," Narramore said.

So in order to make her cakes and the sugar flowers, it takes time.

"I use all the flowers I grow in the garden as live references to sculpt the sugar flowers," she said. "Every single imperfection and shade and shadow and highlight is custom created for that flower."

In her kitchen, her job is her hobby. Each cake is an entire piece of art. The layers, buttercream and sugar flowers are all made from scratch. Her creative pieces have earned her a spot as an expert judge on the Food Network.

"We interacted totally through the laptop and they would go on," Narramore said. "The episodes would be like eight hours to film each one."

She could communicate in real-time, all remote from her home in Lexington. She says it's an honor to represent Kentucky.

"I would absolutely do it again," she said.

Narramore says this is a reminder for others to continue following their passions all the way through.

"I think you have to just dream and hold steadfast to that dream and never really let it go, Narramore said.

Narramore made her debut on Sunday night at 9 p.m.