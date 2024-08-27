Lexington Tea and Brie offers an array of teas and treats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grab your florals and put your pinkies up because it's tea time in Lexington. A new tea room has opened its doors to offer an array of tea choices.

Located at 219 North Limestone in Lexington, Lexington Tea & Brie first opened its doors in June. The building, originally built in 1890, has undergone many life stages.

"Formally, it was a butcher shop in previous days and then it was also a bookstore, it was a gelato shop and a vintage clothing store," explains Elizabeth King, the owner of Lexington Tea and Brie, who was handed the keys in February 2024.

After leaving her job, King took her love for tea rooms and cafes when she traveled internationally and transformed it into a business.

"Why not bring something like this to Lexington. Specifically, I was looking for a place downtown that had historic charm and that's where we found this building for lease," said King. "The walls behind us here are the original walls with the Waynes coating. There's a lot of brick in the back, which you don't see here, and it has a lot of character. Our kitchen has the original floors as well."

King recommends anyone wanting to have a little tea party book ahead of time and reserve a table. Once seated, you will choose your tea from a menu with an array of caffeinated and non-caffeinated teas. You will also get to choose three finger sandwiches, what spreads you would like with your scone, and the desserts they will provide for you. Your chosen items will be brought to you on a three-tier tray.

LEX 18

King says most baked goods are made in-house, but everything is locally sourced, tea included.

"When I think of tea, it brings people together. It's something that you can kind of slow down and enjoy relax," explains King. "That's really where the love for tea came from was whenever I went to London and went to tea rooms there."

The theme of the tea room even embodies a popular Netflix show. "I'm definitely a Bridgerton fan. Mostly the theme came from Pinterest. There was, I looked up cage floral shops and tea rooms. That's where all the flowers and pinks and all that came from."

You can reserve a table on their website by clicking here. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.