Lexington teacher "grateful" for sick day donations after tragic car accident in December

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lansdowne Elementary School instructor is sharing her gratitude after the Fayette County Public Schools community rallied around her family following a devastating car accident that claimed her mother's life.

Whitney Brigden was involved in a major accident on I-65 southbound on December 26 when her husband Ashton experienced a medical emergency while driving. The crash killed Brigden's mother and left Whitney with a broken left ankle.

"There was no goodbye time, it was just kind of an immediate thing," Brigden said.

After posting a request for help on the Ladies of Lexington Facebook group, Brigden received an overwhelming response from the FCPS community.

"In a matter of 24 hours I had over 30 donated sick days from people," Brigden said.

The donated sick days have provided crucial support as Brigden recovers from her injuries and grieves the loss of her mother.

"I can't tell you what that means to me because it allows me to be able to have healthcare," Brigden said. "It allows me to be able to financially afford myself and it takes such a weight off my plate during a time of just devastation."

More than 50 people have now donated sick days to help Brigden during her recovery. Her husband Ashton described the emotional impact of the community support.

"Seeing donations come in and in and in and in and her just sitting there crying tears of joy," Ashton said.

Brigden is scheduled to have surgery on her ankle Wednesday. A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with additional expenses.

"I'm just so eternally grateful for the community," Brigden said.