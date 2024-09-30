Lexington temporarily expanding hours for yard waste disposal following storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington is temporarily expanding the hours for yard waste disposal at Haley Pike Waste Management Facility to 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day from Monday through Oct. 13.

Those disposing of yard waste must arrive by 5 p.m., and proof of residency in Fayette County, such as a driver's license, is required.

A release from the city says that residents with city waste service can use their gray waste carts and yard waste bags to dispose of tree limbs and leaves. Limbs can also be stacked between the sidewalk and curb after being cut into 4-foot sections for collection. Anyone without a sidewalk can place debris near the curb at the edge of their yard, and material will be picked up as part of the normal weekly service.

When extended hours end on Oct. 13, Haley Pike will return to normal hours.

