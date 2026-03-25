Lexington to host its first Rally for Recovery to support eating disorder awareness and local treatment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ally Emig is hosting Lexington's first "Rally for Recovery" on Saturday, March 28 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Bluegrass Community & Technical College Newtown Campus in partnership with the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.

For Emig, an eating disorder specialist, it is a powerful message rooted in personal experience.

"I was diagnosed with an eating disorder back in 1999," Emig said. "I can stand here today and this year actually marks 25 years of me being in recovery."

The event will feature activities focused on healing and support, including affirmation stations, motivational speakers and a symbolic "Southern Smash."

"We have lots of scales on site that we're gonna be decorating, really promoting this idea that you are more than a number and then at the end of the day we're gonna take some baseball bats and we're gonna smash those scales," Emig said.

For millions of Americans, the reminder that they are more than a number can be life-saving.

"29 million Americans will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, and yet only less than a third of individuals struggling will ever receive treatment," Emig said. "All of the funds that we raised through our rally will be staying right here in our community, so the funds raised are going to go toward eating disorder education and training for local providers so that we can help assist more providers."

The event will be held on the lawn at BCTC, but if it rains, it will be moved inside the main classroom building.

It is not too late to sign up, and anyone can register the morning of the event.

For more information, you can visit their website. For referrals, call the Alliance’s national toll free helpline: (866) 662-1235.