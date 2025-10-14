Lexington to redesign dangerous stretch of New Circle Road with $22 million federal grant

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 1.8-mile stretch of North New Circle Road in Lexington will undergo a major safety redesign after the city secured the largest federal grant in its history.

The Imagine New Circle Road project will transform the corridor from Development Drive to Bryan Station Road, addressing what officials call one of the highest crash areas in Fayette County.

The $35 million project received $22 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program.

Data from the Lexington-Fayette Safety Action Plan shows 2,282 significant crashes occurred on this segment from 2015 to 2021. The area was identified in 2023 as having high rates of severe injury crashes and pedestrian-involved crashes.

The redesign will impact six northeast Lexington neighborhoods: Castlewood, Bryan Station, Elkhorn Park, Green Acres, Hollow Creek and Breckenridge.

Unlike other sections of New Circle Road that function as a freeway separated from local traffic, this stretch runs alongside neighborhoods and businesses, exposing pedestrians to high-speed traffic.

Planned safety improvements include shared use paths, enhanced pedestrian crossings and four "Restricted Crossing U-Turn Intersections" (RCUTs). While less common than traditional four-way intersections, RCUTs have proven effective at preventing crashes and offer a safe way for pedestrians to cross wide arterial roads.

Community members can learn more and provide feedback at a public meeting from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 6, at Northern Elementary, 340 Rookwood Parkway. The open house format allows residents to arrive at any time.

More information is available at ImagineNorthNewCircle.com.

