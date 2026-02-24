Lexington tutoring center steps up as snow days leave students falling behind in school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Winter weather is adding up to missed classroom time across the Bluegrass, but one Lexington tutoring center says falling behind doesn't have to mean staying behind.

At The Tutoring Club in Lexington, owner Larry Boss says students who are struggling now have a path forward.

"If you're struggling in school now, you don't have to always struggle. Like sometimes you just have missed some things," Boss said.

Boss says the problem is especially common in higher grades, where teachers move more quickly and some students need a chance to revisit the basics.

"We can go back to those skills, fill them in, get them solid so they can build up the confidence," Boss said.

The center works with students from kindergarten through high school, from learning the ABCs to advanced math.

"Some of them are trying to catch up because they're behind in their skills and other kids are trying to get ahead. They just, you know, wanna be more challenged or, you know, just get help. We help with homework, all the way through, like, you know, advanced levels of calculus and everything but we also help beginning readers with their first letters," Boss said.

After weeks of snow days and home learning, Boss says parents are feeling stretched thin, a challenge many families remember well.

"I think we learned during COVID how difficult that is," Boss said.

Boss says The Tutoring Club aims to be a partner for both families and teachers as students work to get back on track.

"Just know that we're here to support families and support teachers. Teachers have a lot on their plate, and we really, you know, we wanna be a partner to help what the teachers are trying to do with a classroom full of kids," Boss said.

As winter weather continues, the center says its goal is to provide students not just with academic help, but with confidence too.