Lexington Unity breakfast kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Unity breakfast served as the official kickoff to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday celebrations in Lexington, bringing together people from across the community to celebrate Dr. King's legacy and life.

The morning was all about reflection and fellowship, with speakers and community leaders reinforcing Dr. King's ideals of peace, unity and the belief that the community can live, work, learn and grow together in harmony.

This marks the 32nd year the breakfast has been held, highlighting individuals and organizations making a positive impact while supporting the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter Education Foundation's community outreach efforts.

"I realize that legacy is more than just an event, it's something that continues on, so I believe that every year is a reminder of what unites us instead of what divides us," Mario J. Radford said.

Radford serves as the Unity Chair for the event.

"So I'm extremely honored to be a part of, I might be listed as the chair, but I stand on the shoulders of many of the brothers and people who have made this event possible," Radford said.

The celebration continues with a parade at 1 p.m., followed by a commemorative speech at the Central Bank Center at 2 p.m.