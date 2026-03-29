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Lexington Vintage Market Days event offered vintage, handmade items all weekend long

Lexington Vintage Market Days
LEX 18
Lexington Vintage Market Days
Lexington Vintage Market Days
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend in Lexington, upscale, vintage flea-market enthusiasts celebrated the annual Vintage Market Days event at the Kentucky Horse Park's Alltech Arena.

This year's theme was Garden Party, featuring antiques, vintage clothing, handmade trinkets, homemade treats, and local artwork. Over 90 vendors participated in the weekend-long event.

"We've got artisan food, specialty coffee. We've got handmade items, things for your children, for your pets. Everything in between we've got here," said Chelsie Holt with the event.

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