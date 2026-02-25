Lexington volunteers fan out across city in annual homeless count

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington volunteers will take to the streets Wednesday night as the Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention hosts its annual Lex Count, running until midnight.

The late-night timing is intentional. Organizers say individuals without shelter are most likely to be settled in outdoor locations at that hour, making them easier to count.

Around 250 volunteers will be deployed in teams of up to 4 people to visit outdoor areas across the city. Teams will count people and households experiencing homelessness, complete surveys, help connect people to emergency shelters and distribute care packages.

Jeff Herron, Homelessness Prevention Manager, said the data collected plays a critical role in shaping how resources are used.

"It really allows us to engage in longitudinal analysis and to engage in system planning. We can really take a deeper dive into what the needs of our population are and where gaps within our system might lie so that we can be very intentional and strategic about how we use the resources that we have available," says Herron.

The event was originally scheduled for January 28. Organizers typically aim to conduct the count in the final few weeks of January, but this year's event was rescheduled due to winter weather.