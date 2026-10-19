Lexington Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness, support for families affected by disease

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hundreds of people gathered at Lexington Sporting Club over the weekend for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's, raising money and awareness for a disease that affects thousands of Kentucky families.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 80,000 Kentuckians are living with Alzheimer's disease. Participants at Sunday's event walked in honor of loved ones they have lost, caregivers supporting family members and those currently living with the disease.

The fundraiser supports Alzheimer's research, treatment efforts and programs designed to help patients and their families navigate the challenges of the disease.

"It is a cruel disease, because you lose your family members before you really lose them," said Kathleen Cinnamon, a member of the event's executive leadership team. "And to know that there is hope for a cure is why we're all here."

One of the featured attractions was the Promise Garden, a signature element of Walk to End Alzheimer's events across the country. Participants carried flowers of different colors representing people living with Alzheimer's, caregivers, supporters and those who have lost loved ones to the disease.

Organizers said the display serves as a visual reminder of the widespread impact Alzheimer's has on families and communities.

The event brought together families, caregivers, healthcare advocates and community supporters, all united by the goal of increasing awareness and advancing efforts to one day find a cure.

TG Shuck, meteorologist for LEX News, served as the event's emcee.

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