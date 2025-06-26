Lexington woman charged with animal torture after 'emaciated' dog found dead

A Lexington woman faces felony charges after authorities discovered one dead dog and another "severely emaciated" at her residence, according to Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control (LFACC).

Jacara Reed has been charged with one count of torture of a dog and one count of second-degree cruelty to animals, LFACC reported on a social media post on Thursday.

The charges came after a search warrant was executed at Reed's home, where investigators found a deceased dog in an "emaciated body condition, lying in his own excrement, and without access to food or water," the post reads.

A second dog was found alive but also "severely emaciated." That animal was removed from the home and is now receiving care at the LFACC shelter.

Under Kentucky law, animal cruelty that results in death or serious physical injury is now a felony. LFACC officials encourage residents to report any witnessed acts of animal cruelty or neglect by contacting their dispatcher at 859-255-9033.