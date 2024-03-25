Lexington woman dies in ATV collision in Breathitt County

JACKSON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington woman has died following an ATV collision in Breathitt County.

Kentucky State Police say it happened after 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, in Jackson. KSP says the collision occurred on Highland Drive and involved one vehicle.

A preliminary investigation from KSP indicates that the driver of the ATV, identified as 23-year-old Logan Spencer, of Lexington, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn over an embankment.

22-year-old Alexis Smith, of Lexington, was a passenger in the ATV, according to KSP. She was ejected as a result of the collision and was pronounced dead on scene by the Breathitt County Coroner's Office.

KSP says troopers on the scene detected "indicators of impairment" from Spencer but did not specify what those indicators were. Spencer was placed under arrest and charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence (1st degree). He's being held in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Toxicology results are pending at this time. KSP says seat belts were in use at the time of the collision.

The collision remains under investigation.