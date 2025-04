UPDATE:

The owner says that Willow has been found.

Original Story

A Lexington woman is searching for her missing therapy dog that has a disease that will cause him to choke if not fed properly.

According to the woman, the dog's name is Willow, and he is 15 years old. Willow got out at around 2:30 on Sunday and suffers from Myasthenia Gravis.

Willow lives in the 200 block of Zandale Drive, and anyone with information on Willow is asked to call 859-619-8711.