Lexington woman speaks out after disturbing video mocks grandson, other shooting victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington grandmother who has lost two grandsons to gun violence is speaking out after receiving a disturbing video that she says mocks both her deceased family members and recent shooting victims.

Andre Maxberry received the video through Facebook Messenger last Friday. She says the video contains references to her grandson and appears to mock two men killed in a triple shooting on South Broadway last Thursday.

"This is not right," Maxberry said.

The video, which Maxberry shared with LEX 18, shows people asking "Where's Marci and where's Julio," apparently referencing Julio Vazquez and Mauricio Jenkins, who were killed in the Thursday shooting at a strip mall parking lot.

"People were sending it to me, so I sent it to you guys," Maxberry said.

Maxberry believes the video was recorded earlier on the day of the shooting, before the triple shooting occurred that killed two and injured one.

"That was shot earlier that day before they killed those two young men, shot all three, but killed two," she said.

The video also shows a gun pointed at the tombstone of Maxberry's grandson, Mykel Waide, at Lexington Cemetery on Main Street. Waide was 18 when he was killed in August 2020. Maxberry's other grandson, Marquis Tompkins, was 24 when he died in a separate shooting in February 2023.

"I couldn't imagine why, why are y'all at the cemetery with guns pointed at his tombstone," Maxberry said.

When asked about her reaction to seeing the video, Maxberry said she was hurt.

"You don't have the right to make that decision to kill someone and then go and make a video behind it, no, and your parents need to be held accountable for your actions," she said.

Maxberry has notified the cemetery about the incident and is seeking help from Lexington Police. She called the department this morning to report the video and was told she would receive a call to address it within the next two weeks.

"I don't fight for justice for mine I fight for justice for all of our babies," Maxberry said.

LEX 18 reached out to Lexington Police for comment but has not yet received a response.

