Lexington woman speaks out on the 'frustrating' process of applying for her husband's disability benefits

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington couple is trying to regroup after losing their home in a fire a little over a year ago. To make matters worse, Christine Farley said her husband had a stroke and continues to battle heart issues.

Now, she is speaking out about her frustrating experience applying for disability benefits for her husband.

"I tried several times doing it online," she said.

Farley explained her experience after going to the U.S. Social Security Administration office on Buena Vista Road.

"I stopped in there. They've got the giant sign that says, 'You can't be in here without an appointment,'" Farley said.

"I just walked to the security guard and I said, 'Hey, is there a paper application that I could just have to do this, because I can't get it to work properly on my phone? He said no and handed me a piece of paper with a QR code that basically took me back to the same website," Farley added.

Farley said this back-and-forth has been going on for about seven months, and she wants to spread awareness.

"Not everybody has access to the internet all the time. Luckily I do, it's included, but I don't have computer access so I have to go somewhere," Farley said.

"I wouldn't have a problem if they said, 'We can see you next Tuesday and we'll sit down and go over it with you,' but it's you've got to go on the website and do all this stuff first before we will even talk to you," she added.

LEX18 visited the office on Buena Vista Road Thursday around 12:30 p.m. seeking comment from a spokesperson for the Social Security Administration. After being referred to the Southeast Regional Office of Public Affairs, LEX18 called that office but has not yet received a response.