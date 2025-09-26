Lexington woman uses new FDA-approved breast cancer technology during treatment journey

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every year, about 316,000 women in the United States are diagnosed with breast cancer. A Lexington woman battling breast cancer chose a different technique in the radiology process that implants a SmartClip the size of a grain of rice into the tumor.

I spoke with her about her journey and why she opted for this technology, which was recognized this year by the FDA.

"I had the biopsy and it came back positive," said Lydia Wims.

Wims was diagnosed with breast cancer in November. That same month, she received devastating news about her husband.

"I found out that my husband's cancer had traveled to his brain," Wims said.

Wims' husband passed away on January 1st.

"It's kinda like wow I did all of this with you and now I'm doing it all by myself," she said.

Wims leaned on a strong support system during this difficult time.

"Friends calling, you know, I was thinking about you," she said.

Navigating grief and cancer, Wims thought about a different path. She considered a new method, discussing Envisio with her surgeon.

"She drew it out, she color-coded it, I mean how many doctors do that?" Wims said.

Doctor Veronica Jones described this groundbreaking technology.

"It's very small," Jones said.

Using a sensor placed in the tumor and a tool the surgeon can use to locate it, the technology is designed to take the guesswork out of the removal for the surgeon.

"Using this kind of localization is it can tell me which patients I can spare, removing all of the lymph nodes under the arm," Jones said.

For Wims, the results were positive.

"I'm trying to build my stamina back up but beyond that I'm good," she said.

Good results from surgery led to less chemo and radiation. A crucial part of her story was advocating for herself.

"I'm just thankful," Wims said.

Wims tells LEX 18 she finished radiation a few weeks ago. She has a little bit of time left on some medication, and then hopefully at that point she'll be in remission.

