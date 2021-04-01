Lexington woman's pandemic side business expands

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — We first introduced you to Makala Jones back in December when she was struggling to make ends meet while working three jobs.

Since then, Jones' pandemic side business, Sweet Dreamz, has grown to the point where she doesn't have to work 80 hours a week anymore. Jones did everything in her power to try to keep up financially since the pandemic hit. When we spoke with her in December, she was working three jobs and selling homemade bath products to family and friends in an effort to just keep the lights on. That was four months ago, and a lot has changed since then.

"Financially, things are getting a little better," Jones said.

Jones said after her story aired, local businesses started reaching out to her and asking if she wanted to sell her bath bombs in their stores. Her pandemic hobby turned business is now changing her life.

"I'm currently trying to do a leap of faith and cutting multiple jobs off so I can focus on making bath bombs," Jones said.

Jones did so to help focus on selling the bath bombs, advertising and going to multiple businesses to try to see if they would be willing to take a chance with her product. Right now, Jones is selling her bath bombs at the local Lex Market and the CBD Time on Nicholasville Road. She is also selling online while she continues to work to share her story with more brick and mortar stores with the hopes they may also see her potential.