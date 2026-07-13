Lexington's Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream competing for best ice cream in the U.S.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Three Kentucky ice cream shops, including Lexington's own Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream, are competing in a national tournament to decide who has the best ice cream in the country.

Crank & Boom is joined by two Louisville shops in the running: The Comfy Cow and Dairy Del.

The tournament is hosted by The64, and voting for this round begins July 16 on The64's website.

Championship voting opens July 31 and closes Aug. 3.

VOTE HERE >>> https://www.the64.com/tournaments/ice-cream-in-america?v=20260713110921

