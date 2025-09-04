Lexington's iconic 'spaceship house' sells in less than a minute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A uniquely designed duplex on Mount Tabor Road in Lexington became an instant sensation when it hit the real estate market.

The quirky, round-framed home has been a local landmark since the 1980s. Anyone who has driven down this side of Lexington has likely noticed the distinctive property, commonly known as the "spaceship house," on the south side.

Despite showing its age with visible wear, including drywall falling from the ceiling, the property attracted instant interest from buyers.

"It's something that sticks out," said Andy Klunder, a salesman with the company. "It's not something you see every day. It's kind of known as the spaceship house here in the south side. So, like I said, it's kind of a landmark. It's just something that everybody recognizes."

Because of the property's popularity, Klunder decided to flip the house one day after purchasing it, selling it today for $170,000.

"Soon as I put it out, my phone was blowing up. I mean, literally, in under a minute, I had someone say, I'll take it," Klunder said.

Within 10 minutes, he had received five offers on the property.

The duplex features a two-bedroom apartment on the top floor and a one-bedroom apartment on the bottom floor.

The new owner is the CEO of Rapid Fire Home Buyers, who plans to renovate the units so they can be rented out as affordable housing options.

"Not everybody can afford the luxury price points. A lot of those are coming out, especially the new homes being built and the higher price points. So this is a big need here in Lexington," Klunder said.

"That's something that's very important to them, is that we're providing new, refreshed housing that's affordable," he added.

The renovation plans will preserve the home's distinctive character while updating its condition.

"We're gonna keep it exactly the same as it is. We're just gonna freshen it up so the style is not gonna change the um the look's not gonna change," the representative said.

Once the duplex receives its facelift, renters could have the opportunity to live in one of the most noticeable houses on the block.