Lexington's Mobile Market shares success in fighting food insecurity during first months

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Mobile Market continues to thrive. The goal is to improve general health while addressing insufficient nutrition and childhood obesity, as one in five children experience food insecurity in Fayette County.

The market provides nutritious meals, especially in the summer when schools are closed.

Those leading the market knew it would be popular.

"Even so, its performance has surprised us," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

Mayor Gorton points out that the Mobile Market more than doubled its sales in the first six months of operation.

Mayor Gorton says sales increased from $5,384 to $10,999 from November last year to May this year.

The rolling food oasis meets people where they are, serving Lexington areas without a grocery store nearby.

It's an exciting opportunity to help thousands of people facing food insecurity. As a state, we have a quarter

of a million people who struggle with food insecurity

every day.

The market makes a total of 60 stops each month, Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 22 active sites are connected to the program.

