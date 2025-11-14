Lexington's new winter weather shelter for people experiencing homelessness opens Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's new winter weather shelter is set to open Saturday at noon on Versailles Road, providing meals and overnight accommodations for people experiencing homelessness through April 1.

The seasonal facility will offer 216 beds and serve breakfast, lunch and dinner to those in need, according to city officials.

"This is just one piece in the puzzle," said Charlie Lanter, the city's Commissioner of Housing Advocacy and Community Development.

The shelter represents a major resource for Lexington's homeless population, offering immediate assistance without barriers that often prevent people from accessing help.

"It's a more immediate connection with basic needs," said Jeff Herron, Lexington's Homelessness Prevention Manager. "People being able to drop in without advanced planning, without going through an application process or being on a wait list."

The facility will operate Saturday through April 1 and will feature comprehensive services available day and night. Emergency Disaster Services, responsible for the setup, will be on location around the clock.

"There's going to be at least eight to 10 EDS staffers," said Matt Daley with Emergency Disaster Services. "From our standpoint, we feel like we are going to maintain the integrity of the space because we're running the space."

City officials hope the shelter will serve people who are unable to access other existing shelters in the area.

"We need them off the streets and in housing so they're safe," Lanter said.

Additional resources at the facility include a recreation area, shower trailers, areas for pets, and medical care services.

Herron emphasized the need for more permanent solutions beyond seasonal shelters.

"What we would like to see is the addition of permanent beds within our system," Herron said.

The winter weather shelter on city-owned property is for adults only.

