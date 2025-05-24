Lexington's Recovery Cafe celebrates 5 years of supporting community members

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Recovery Cafe marked its 5th anniversary, celebrating years of providing support for people on their recovery journeys throughout the Bluegrass region.

The cafe is part of a network of 90 recovery cafes across the nation, offering a judgment-free community space for those seeking support with substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and housing insecurity.

Members celebrated the milestone with food, community gatherings, and music provided by a DJ.

"I'm a full time recovery coach now, but I started off as a member. You know, I showed up here after completing a 28-day treatment facility and I was a shell of a man. You know, I didn't have any confidence, any dignity and I walked through those doors and I didn't feel any judgement man," said Darnell Wheat, recovery coach.

The cafe first opened in March 2020, just as COVID-19 began spreading across the country, which delayed their initial opening plans.

Despite the challenging start, the organization has since helped numerous community members on their recovery journeys.

For those interested in becoming a member of Lexington's Recovery Cafe, the process is simple – just stop by for a visit and attend a new member introduction.