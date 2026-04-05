Lexington's Stakes Party gala brings future leaders together to support Safe Passage nonprofit

The Stakes Party, an annual black-tie gala at 21C Lexington, is bringing together the next generation of community leaders to support a local nonprofit combating child trafficking.

For eight years, the event has featured auctions, live music, and networking opportunities after the races. This year, organizers are highlighting Safe Passage, an organization dedicated to helping youth overcome trauma.

"The Stakes Party is all about bringing together the next generation of Lexington leaders. Those who want to see Lexington but also Kentucky be a better place to live," organizer Logan Jones said.

Safe Passage focuses on youth ages 12 to 19 through prevention strategies and trauma recovery. Over the last eight years, the nonprofit has worked to ensure those who feel alone know they have support.

"I think in that time we’ve probably reached 7,000 youth with our prevention efforts and probably walked alongside over 250 trafficking youth," Safe Passage founder Cara Starns said.

LEX 18 Keeneland Stakes Party

Starns hopes the gala will highlight the organization's mission and connect them with people who want to make a difference in children's lives.

"I think we felt like if they’re going through this abuse alone we have got to be the people that walk with them. Like if they’re going through the abuse alone, they can’t walk through the aftermath alone. We have to show up for them," Starns said.

Jones said investing in the community and supporting organizations like Safe Passage can help Lexington grow exponentially.

"It just made so much sense to bring them on as our nonprofit support this year," Jones said.

The gala serves as a hub for ambitious individuals wanting to make a positive impact on the state.

"If you want to be in the room with Lexington’s future leaders. People that are very ambitious wanting to see Kentucky and Lexington be a phenomenal place to be this is the place to do that," Jones said.

Starns is looking forward to the connections made at the event and the potential for future support.

"We’re definitely here to hopefully encounter people in Lexington who want to make a difference in the lives of the children and I’m so excited to meet people here tonight and see what can come out of not just tonight but after tonight," Starns said.

Jones believes these gatherings are essential for the state's future.

"Kentucky can be what we make it. If we keep investing in things like this and building community and supporting worthy causes. Then there’s no telling where Lexington can be in the next 10-15 years. The future leaders gather here together and meet and talk about what our vision for the state is going to be," Jones said.