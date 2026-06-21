Lexington's week-long Juneteenth celebration ends with gathering at Douglass Park

A week-long Juneteenth celebration ended in Lexington on Sunday at Douglass Park on Georgetown Street, blending community with culture. The event, hosted by WiseGuys Urban Uplift from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., combined food trucks, live music, and youth activities, including a foam machine.

It was a particularly special event, as Douglass Park approaches its 110th anniversary. According to the City of Lexington, Douglass Park opened in 1916 as the city's first park for African American communities.

Lexington began celebrating Juneteenth on June 14 with the "Operation Be You" event, the first annual Miss and Miss Jr. Juneteenth Pageant. The week-long festivities also included the "Say it Loud" Junteenth Festival hosted by the Lyric Theatre & Culture Arts Center, celebrating art and diverse culinary options.

“Our Juneteenth celebration is made possible by the dedication and hard work of countless event organizers and volunteers who give their time and talents to create a meaningful experience for everyone in our community. This week-long celebration provides an opportunity to come together in honor of freedom and unity, while reflecting on our past, present, and future," said Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton about Juneteenth in a press release.