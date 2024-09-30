Lexington's Zandale neighborhood hit with power outages over weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Zandale Neighborhood has been suffering from power outages all weekend long after a tree knocked down a utility line, which created some sparks.

“It was just a boom, and it shook the entire house,” said Melissa Gastineau, who lives right next to where the incident happened.

After Gastineau heard the commotion, she went outside to see her tree sideways and a small fire forming.

This whole situation, combined with the fact that she didn’t have power, has caused a lot of emotions, Gastineau said.

Just to stay on the safe side, she decided to spend the weekend in a hotel room while utility crews worked to restore service. When the Lexington resident returned home today, she was pleased to find her electricity had come back on around noon.

“We are very thankful for that, and we are very thankful for the crews that have been out here working," Gastineau added.

She estimates the cost to fix the damage on her property will be in the thousands.

“That’s not a little amount of money, that’s a lot of money,” said Gastineau.

But, Gastineau chose to have a grateful attitude because she understands that people around the country are suffering more than she is.

“Looking at others, we know that it's appropriate to be gracious, because it could absolutely be so much worse, and we could have lost lives," said Gastineau.

Thankfully, nobody was injured from these incidents.

As for Gastineau’s power being out, it was back up and running earlier than she expected. Kentucky Utilities initially said the neighborhood would be back online by tomorrow night.

