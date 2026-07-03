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LEXPARK offering free downtown parking on Fourth of July

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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — LEXPARK will offer free on-street meter parking and free parking in its four garages on July 4 for Independence Day. Garage gates will be back down on Sunday, July 5.

The free parking does not include the surface lot at 168 North Upper Street, where parking spots and meters remain enforced 24/7, including holidays and weekends, LEXPARK noted.

LEXPARK said safety violations will still be enforced by both LEXPARK and police.

Drivers can find parking options at lexpark.org/find-parking.

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