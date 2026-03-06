LEXPARK warns public of fraudulent text message scam claiming unpaid parking citations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Parking Authority is warning the public about a fraudulent text message scam in which individuals are falsely claiming to represent the agency.

LEXPARK said it became aware of text messages being sent to members of the public stating that the recipient has an outstanding parking citation. The messages include what appear to be legitimate citation numbers and provide a phone number for recipients to call, with the presumed intent to arrange payment.

LEXPARK said those notifications are not issued by the agency and the messages are fraudulent.

"LEXPARK takes the security of the public seriously. If you receive a text message claiming to be from LEXPARK about a citation, it is not legitimate. We encourage anyone who receives one of these messages to ignore it and report it," Executive Director Laura Boison said.

LEXPARK said it is coordinating with the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government Police Department regarding the matter. Members of the public who receive such messages are advised not to call the number provided or share any personal or payment information.

LEXPARK does not send citation notices via text message, officials stated.

Individuals who believe they may have received a fraudulent message are encouraged to report it to LEXPARK by phone at 859-231-7275 or by email at info@LEXPARK.org.

For questions about legitimate citations, visit LEXPARK's official website at lexpark.org or contact LEXPARK directly through its verified customer service channels.

