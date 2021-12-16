LEXPARK’s 'Food for Fines' holiday food drive ends Dec. 17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington Parking Authority's "Food for Fines" program ends Friday, Dec. 17.

The campaign began November 22, with over 2,700 food items donated so far, which has paid for nearly $3,900 in citations.

Customers who bring in ten cans of food will receive $15 off any LEXPARK or Lexington Police issued on-street parking citation. There is no limit on the number of cans customers with multiple citations may donate. Past due citations are eligible.

Residents can check to see if they have a citation oneline at www.lexpark.org, by entering their license plate at the "Pay a Citation" page.

All canned food donations received by LEXPARK will be donated to God's Pantry Food Bank. Canned vegetables which are at least 14-15 oz large and protein items such as canned meat, beans or peanut butter are suggested. Expired, damaged or opened food donations will not be accepted. Please be considerate when selecting donated items.

LEXPARK reserves the right to revoke a customer’s participation in this program at any time.

The LEXPARK office is located at 122 North Broadway.

COVID-19 Note: Masks are required at the LEXPARK office and staff will safely assist those making donations.

The goal of the Parking Authority, which was created by the Urban County Council in 2006, is to provide, maintain and operate adequate, high-quality, customer-focused public parking and encourage economic growth.