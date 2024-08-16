LexTools looking to expand its tool library

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Tool Library has been around for more than a year hosting open house events. LexTools, only open 5 pm to 8 pm Thursdays at Black and Williams Center, is hoping to expand.

You have to become a member, have to sign a waiver, and you have to agree to safety requirements. You don't pay each individual time you check out a tool, but they do suggest $10 a month as a standard donation.

"Pay what you can, no judgment, because we want it to be accessible to everyone," Casey Lyons, co-founder of LexTools, said.

LexTools is a place where members can check out tools, but there are some conditions tied to the process.

"As long as you're a member and you keep your membership current, you can come check out tools anytime," Lyons added.

That can be done regardless of financial standing. Lyons describes this as a place rooted in principals of mutual aid.

"We all recognize that we all need something so we all come together to build it. You know, to build what we all know we need," Lyons said.

Walk into the tool library and there's a wide range to choose from including lawn and garden tools, very popular choices.

The work by staff brings a sense of fulfillment.

"Sometimes people come in and they'll show us pictures of the projects they've done with the tools that we have with the tools they got from us. That's really nice. We really love that," Lyons noted.

It speaks to the vision of LexTools.

"We're trying to get back to doing things in that sense of community instead of that sense of isolation," Lyons said.

LexTools just received a grant from the Self Development of People Program with the Presbyterian Church.

That fits their mission of people in need of something coming together to build it, as opposed to pursuing advice from a non-profit.