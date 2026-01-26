Lextran riders brave extreme cold during winter commute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran riders in Lexington faced bitter cold conditions this morning as they waited for buses to get to work and appointments during freezing temperatures.

At bus stops along High Street, riders bundled up against the harsh weather as they boarded buses during what many described as extreme conditions.

"It's pretty crazy," one rider said.

The cold weather has disrupted some plans. Randi Hawksley discovered her workplace was closed.

"I work at a car wash, I thought we were open today, we're closed, so I'm headed back home," Hawksley said.

Lextran Bus Operator Crystal Smith said she spent her weekend tucked away at home, avoiding the cold.

"Why not, I mean I didn't have to work," Smith said.

During the winter storm, Lextran drivers have been working eight to ten hour shifts. One operator had been on the road since 5:02 this morning.

"We're just doing everything to try to make everybody comfortable," the driver said.

A key part of keeping riders comfortable involves letting them warm up inside the bus, according to Mysti Hellard.

"Letting them in when they get here so they can get a little warm until their buses get here. We're here to serve the public," Hellard said.

Despite the challenging conditions, Lextran has expanded its outreach efforts. Smith appreciated the continued service.

"Lextran could say, well now we're not gonna run, but we do just for those people who have to be out. We wanna make sure they get to where they need to be safely," Smith said.

The transit system is working to maintain timely service despite the deep freeze.

"It's important that we're out here doing what we're doing for the community," Smith said.

