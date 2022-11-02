Lextran to offer free rides for all customers Nov. 8 for Election Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lextran will offer free rides on all routes Tuesday, November 8, as a way to increase access to polling locations for the general election.

Customers can plan a trip using the address of their polling location and the trip planner on the

Lextran website at www.lextran.com. Lextran’s Customer Service team is also available for trip planning assistance by calling 859-253-INFO (4636).

The polls are open from 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 8.

Individuals can find their polling locations by visiting https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/vic/.