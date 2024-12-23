Lexwrecks: Traffic impacted at Waller Ave. prior to South Broadway due to injury collision

Update Dec. 23 at 5:02 p.m.
Waller Avenue has been reopened, but Broadway remains blocked at this time. Broadway is expected to be reopened soon.
Original:
Traffic has been impacted due to an injury collision that occurred on inbound South Broadway just past Waller Avenue, according to lexwrecks on X.
At 4:27 p.m., lexwrecks reported that all lanes heading towards South Broadway were blocked.
