LFCHD: Case of whooping cough confirmed at Lafayette High School

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A case of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, has been confirmed at Lafayette High School, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department.

A post from the department says that this case marks the fourth one in the city since April.

The health department says that pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness spread by couching and sneezing. It can affect people of all ages but is most serious in those with chronic illnesses and infants.

The department recommends that high-risk students who were exposed to the illness take preventive antibiotics. This recommendation applies to students with chronic illnesses, weakened immune systems, those who live with infants, pregnant women, or people with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses.

School-aged children who have symptoms should stay home from school and visit a healthcare provider for an evaluation even if they have been vaccinated. Those with probable or confirmed pertussis should remain out of school until they have completed their antibiotics, according to the department.

LFCHD says, "early symptoms are similar to a common cold: runny nose, sneezing, low-grade fever and coughing. After 1-2 weeks, the cough often gets worse, changing from a dry, hacking cough to bursts of uncontrollable, sometimes violent, coughing. During a coughing episode, it might be temporarily impossible to take a breath because of the intensity and repetition of the coughs. When finally able to breathe, the person might take a sudden gasp of air, which can cause a “whooping” sound. Vomiting and exhaustion can often follow a coughing spell."

The post adds that the vaccine is required for school-age children and that one dose of the booster called Tdap is recommended for those 11 years old and older. The department says that teens and adults who have not received the Tdap vaccine should check with their healthcare provider or call the health department at 859-288-2483 from Monday to Thursday to check for availability.

The post also states that although the vaccine is effective, immunity decreases over time, which makes the booster important for older children and adults.

You can find more information on pertussis by clicking here or calling 859-288-2437.