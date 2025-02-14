Watch Now
LFCHD: Rabid skunk found in Stillwater Road area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department announced Friday that a rabid skunk has been reported in the Stillwater Road area.

The department said in a post to X that a resident in the area found the skunk earlier this week, and it was reported on Friday morning that it tested positive for rabies.

The LFCHD asks residents to take precautions with outdoor pets, wild animals, or other animals acting abnormally. The department also advises ensuring that pets are up to date on their rabies vaccination and, if they are not, to vaccinate immediately.

While there was no human exposure to the skunk, the department reports that a dog had contact and will be quarantined for 45 days.

Questions can be directed toward the LFCHD Division of Environmental Health at 859-231-9791

