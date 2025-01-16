Watch Now
LFCHD reports positive rabies case in skunk found in Lexington neighborhood

WLEX
A skunk who tested positive for rabies was found in a Lexington neighborhood earlier this week, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reports.

According to LFCHD, the skunk does not appear to have had any contact with neighborhood animals, but the agency encourages residents to keep watch of their pets.

"Rabies, a viral disease of humans, pets and wild animals, is transmitted from animals to humans by the saliva of a rabid animal, usually from a bite," LFCHD said. "State law requires that all dogs, cats and ferrets maintain a current rabies vaccination."

