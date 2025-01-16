LFD installs city's first Safe Haven Baby Box

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Fire Department installed the city's first Safe Haven Baby Box on Wednesday, now offering "compassionate and secure option for mothers in crisis who cannot care for their newborns," the department said in a press release.

The safe haven box, located at Fire State #2 at 1276 Eastland Drive, was financed by the local Knights of Columbus and approved by Mayor Linda Gorton and the Urban County Council.

"We are in the life-saving business and we are overjoyed to offer this service to our community," said Chief Jason Wells.

The box will offer mothers a lifeline, allowing them a safe beginning for their newborns. The box is installed on the outer wall of the fire station, where it automatically locks after an infant is placed inside. In doing so, it ensures the safety and anonymity of an infant's surrender.

"This was no easy task," said Battalion Chief Derek Roberts. "Many motivated and invested individuals brought this installation to fruition, and we are thankful that mothers in Lexington now have access to a Safe Haven Baby Box."

