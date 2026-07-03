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LFD: Juvenile transported to hospital with 'serious injuries' following near drowning experience

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City of Lexington
Castlewood Pool
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Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department has announced that a child is left with "serious injuries" following a near drowning experience at Castlewood Aquatic Center & Sprayground on Parkview Avenue in Lexington.

According to officials, the fire department was dispatched around 2:50 p.m. Friday to reports that a child was drowning in the Lexington Castlewood pool. The child has since been transported to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News provide more information as it becomes available.

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